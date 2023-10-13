JUST IN: Tinubu Sacks Heads Of CAC, NEPZA, SON, 11 Others, Appoints Replacement

President Bola Tinubu has appointed fourteen new chief executive officers to lead several agencies and parastatals under the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment, including the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) and Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA).

The appointments came on the heels of his recent appointments to key agencies within the Federal Ministries of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

The latest round of appointments was announced on Friday by President Tinubu’s media adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, who noted that the appointments align with his principal’s vision for Nigeria’s economic revival through trade expansion and industry facilitation for small, medium, and large-scale businesses.

The newly appointed CEOs and the agencies they will lead are as follows:

Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) — Hussaini Ishaq Magaji, SAN Industrial Training Fund (ITF) — Afiz Ogun Oluwatoyin National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) — Kamar Bakrin Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA) — Olufemi Ogunyemi Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) — Nonye Ayeni Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) — Aisha Rimi Oil & Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA) — Bamanga Usman Jada Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) — Charles Odii Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) — Ifeanyi Chukwunonso Okeke Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) — Rabiu Olowo Nigeria Commodities Exchange (NCE) — Anthony Atuche, CFA Lagos International Trade Fair Complex (LITFCMB) — Veronica Safiya Ndanusa Tafawa Balewa Square Management Board (TBSMB) — Lucia Shittu National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) — Oluwemimo Joseph Osanipin

President Tinubu has set high expectations for these newly appointed CEOs, charging them with the responsibility to optimally deliver in accordance with new key performance indicators established by the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Investment.

Ngelale said the benchmarks are aimed at driving the ‘Renewed Hope Agenda’ of the Tinubu administration.

Prior to this, President Tinubu had appointed a new chairman for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), indicating a holistic approach to his administration’s efforts in various sectors.