Gov Adeleke Makes U-Turn On Sacking Of 12,000 Workers, 3 Monarchs

Governor Ademola Adeleke has claimed that he did not order sacking of 12,000 employees of the state as reported by the media.

He also said that the reported dethronement of 3 monachs namely; Akinrun of Ikinrun, Oba Yinusa Akadiri, Aree of Ire, Oba Ademola Oluponle and Owa of Igbajo, Oba Gboyega Famodun was untrue.

Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson of Gov Adeleke disclosed this on Tuesday while speaking on a private radio station, Rave FM, which was monitored by THE WHISTLER.

He said the governor promised to review all appointments and employment made by his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, with a view to ensure due process was followed.

According to him, “there was never sack of any worker or traditional ruler. We only set up review panel. It is impossible to sack and put review panel in place.

“The review panel is to look at the numbers of the people that were employed, due processes of the employment, and qualification among other things. Before our taking over, there were issues of backdating of employment, even till last year. So order 1-5 will be operationalize by order 6 which are the panels.

“Those that were employed from July 17 till our takeover are still at work presently, they have not been sacked. The staff audit will review the employment. Within 4 hours, Adeleke has dismantled the illegality of 4 months, all the bobby traps he has dismantled them.“

It could be recalled that the governor had issued an Executive Order on Monday stating that “Executive Order number five on Chieftaincy Affairs and appointment of traditional rulers. All appointments of traditional rulers made by Osun State Government after 17th July, 2022, are hereby ordered to be reviewed to ensure there was strict compliance with due process of chieftaincy declarations and native law, custom and tradition relating to such chieftaincies. In the case of Ikirun, Iree and Igbajo, to avoid further breakdown of law and order, the appointments of Akinrun of Ikinrun, Aree of Ire and Owa of Igbajo are hereby put on hold pending review. Subsequently, the palaces of Akinrun of Ikirun, Aree of Iree and Owa of Igbajo should remain unoccupied, while security agencies are hereby ordered to take charge.”

Meanwhile, APC has described the setting up of various review panels by Gov Adeleke as an afterthought and one designed to arrive at predetermined outcomes.

The party also called on the governor to settle down to study the handover notes so as to prevent the blunders he had started committing.

It also urged him to be humble enough to accept his blunders so far.

Reacting to Adeleke’s action, the Director of Operations, APC, Sunday Akere, said “We told you from day one that these people have nothing to offer. We can all see from their first action that they are even confused.

“They had told us long ago that they were coming to sack. They came and announced it. Why set up a panel after taking a decision? What they are doing can be likened to doing ablution after observing prayers. Who does that?

“You have asked traditional rulers to step aside, yet you want a panel to do a review. Are they taking up the role of the judiciary as well? Because we are aware that some of the cases are already in court? Furthermore, we know for a fact that our government enthroned over 20 monarchs before we left. Why focus on just three? And of these three, one was our former party chairman. Is there no political undertone in all of these?

“Nigerians must be aware that the panels are going to work from the answers. And since the answers are known, why waste taxpayers’ money unnecessarily? The governor should be humble enough to admit his blunders. He appears to lack the basic understanding of how governance works.”