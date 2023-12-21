Guinean Jailed Over Pangolin Scales Trading, Trafficking

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Guinean national, Mamoduo Barete, has been sentenced to two years in prison by Justice Yelim Bogoro of the Federal High Court in Lagos.

The sentence was given for trafficking and trading in Pangolin Scales, an endangered and prohibited wildlife species.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) had secured his conviction on charges of conspiracy, trafficking, and trading.

Alternatively, Barete could pay a sum of N500,000 fine for an offence that contradicts and is punishable by section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, 2004.

The judge also took into consideration the period that Barete spent with the Service and the Nigerian Correctional Service, which would be recorded.

The NCS and the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC) had jointly arrested Barete and other suspects in December 2022.

The NCS commended the partnership with WJC, stating that they are committed to working together to eliminate transnational organised crime networks.

The NCS has successfully convicted over 11 wildlife trafficking suspects between May and December 12, 2023, with several others standing trial.

The NCS Special Wildlife Office and prosecutors have been commended for their relentless effort and coordination, which has made the world proud.