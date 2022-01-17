Gunmen Abduct Another Traditional Ruler In Jos

By Nneoma Benson
Gunmen have reportedly abducted Da Gyang Balak Gut, the District Head of Vwang in Jos South Local Government Area (LGA) of Plateau State.

Gut was reportedly heading to his residence in Vom, a few metres to the entrance of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) when he was abducted by armed men on Sunday night.

The state’s Police spokesman, Gabriel Ubah, confirmed the incident and noted that the Police Commissioner, Bartholomew Onyeka and other senior police officers have visited the scene.

Ubah noted that security personnel have also been mobilized to trail the abductors and to rescue the traditional ruler unhurt.

The recent incident came barely a month after armed men abducted the paramount ruler of Gindir in Mangu LGA in the state, Charles Mato Dakat.

He was subsequently released five days after his abduction. Family members noted that his captors had demanded N500 million ransom.

It was, however, not clear if the ransom was paid before the monarch was released.

