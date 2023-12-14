Chukwueze Scores Second Champions League Goal To Eliminate Newcastle

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Eagles star, Samuel Chukwueze scored the winning goal for AC Milan to help them to a 2-1 win over Newcastle United in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Chukwueze came off the bench in the 83rd minute before firing in the winner a minute later to earn a Europa League place for his club.

Newcastle needed a win to stand any chance of progressing to the next round and they took the lead in the 33rd minute through Joelinton with a sublime finish.

Just before the hour mark, Christian Pulisic brought AC Milan into the game with a close-range finish.

Chukwueze finished off a swift counter attack with a stunning curler from a Noah Okafor’s assist to make it 2-1.

It was Chukwueze’s second Champions League goal this season, he was on target in the 3-1 defeat to Dortmund on match day five.

In the other Group F encounter, Dortmund and PSG played out a 1-1 draw.

Dortmund finished top of Group F with 11 points, PSG narrowly snatched the second place with a goal difference after finishing with the same points third placed AC Milan on eight points.

Newcastle United crashed out of the competition with a bottom place finish on five points.

In Group H, another Nigerian star, Alhassan Yusuf was in action as Royal Antwerp defeated Barcelona 3-2 in Belgium. He provided an assist for Vincent Jackson for the second goal.

Chidera Ejuke was also in action for Royal Antwerp, while Super Eagles defender, Zaidu Sanusi featured for FC Porto in the 5-3 win over Shaktar Donetsk.