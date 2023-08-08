Heavy Gun Duel As Troops Rescue 9, Eliminate 10 Terrorists In Zamfara

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

At least 10 terrorists have been killed and nine abducted victims rescued following a military operation in Zamfara State.

Troops of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) had eliminated the assailants during an ambush between 5 am and 10 am on Tuesday.

The operation followed credible information of terrorist movements with the abducted victims from Sokoto through Gadazaima village in Zamfara.

The Army on Tuesday said both the troops and assailants engaged in a gun duel leading to the latter abandoning the victims and attempting to escape.

Although nine victims were rescued, the Army said, “Unfortunately, 1 female abducted victim was killed by the Bandits during the firefight.

“All rescued victims were handed over to the appropriate authority to reunite them with their families”.

Also, an undisclosed number of terrorists were reported to have drowned while attempting to escape. The Army, however, said two were captured.

The troops recovered six AK 47 Rifles, one PKT Machine Gun, five Magazines, 20 rounds of 7.62MM Special ammunition, three Mobile phones, two Solar Panels, one sewing machine, and the sum of N2,410,000.

Recovered ammunition from the terrorists. Photo credit: Army

Over N2 million recovered from the assailants. Photo credit: Army