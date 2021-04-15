Hoodlums On Rampage As Osun Herbalist Dies After Eating At Party

There was panic in Iragbiji the hometown of Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on Thursday as a popular herbalist in the town ate at a naming ceremony and died .

The herbalist was said to have attended the ceremony which was held in Iragbiji, the headquarters of Boripe Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday.

After eating a meal served him, he was said to have started complaining of stomach ache and suddenly dropped dead.

Some residents said the circumstances that surrounded the death of the herbalist angered the hoodlums in the community and this led to a rampage.

The youths were said to have stormmed the streets brandishing weapons to protest the death of the man.

The hoodlums also baricaded the Ikirun/Iragbiji/Ada road and made bonfires on the road

They were said to have caused mayhem at around Alabiamo Junction and palace area.

Traders were said to have huriedly close their shops while motorists were forced to make quick detours as a result of the crisis.

When the Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State, Yemisi Opalola, was contacted on the issue, she explained that the police had dispersed the hoodlums.

She said, “At about 9:50am in Iragbiji, some hoodlums assembled themselves to make bonfires on the road denying motorist to access the road.

“The reason why the hoodlums were burning tyres at Orita-Alabiamon to Aragbiji Palace was that police arrested one of them over drug-related offence.

“We deployed our men from Ikirun and Iree including the Joint Task Force team to the scene. The hoodlums have been chased away from the road and we have restored peace in the area.”