‘I Don’t Lead From Back’ — Interior Minister Cautions NSCDC, NIS, Others Against Laxity

Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, has appealed for the support and collaboration of the paramilitary agencies under his ministry’s supervision.

The agencies overseen by the ministry include the Nigeria Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, Federal Fire Service, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.

Appointed by President Bola Tinubu and inaugurated on Monday, Tunji-Ojo conducted his inaugural meeting with heads of the agencies shortly after his swearing-in.

Babatunde Alao, the minister’s media aide, said in a statement that his principal called for synergy among the paramilitary agencies.

The minister emphasized the need for diligence within their respective agencies and warned that accountability would be upheld.

“Just as Mr President will hold me accountable for whatever happens in the Ministry of Interior, I will never hold your subordinates responsible for anything; I will hold you responsible for anything that goes wrong.”

Tunji-Ojo reaffirmed his dedication to fulfilling his constitutional responsibilities within the ministry. He expressed his determination to make every effort to ensure that the ministry achieves its established objectives and targets.

“I am here to work, but in working we must have a good environment. The work of this ministry affects everyone, whether you are rich or poor.

“I don’t lead from the back; I lead from the front. We will try, and we will do our best to provide leadership built on the foundation of your support. I am here to make a change and to deliver results, and I need you to help me do that,” he declared

In her remarks, Dr. Oluwatoyi Akinlade, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, conveyed her confidence that the ministry’s staff would consistently provide support and collaboration to the minister.

As outlined in the statement, the meeting was attended by the following paramilitary leaders: Mr. Haliru Nababa, Controller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Service; Mrs. Adepoju Carol Wura-Ola, Acting Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service; Mr. Abdulganiyu Jaji, Controller-General of the Federal Fire Service; and Ahmed Audi, Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.