‘I Farm Cassava, Sell Garri’ – Tonto Dikeh Pledges Local Production Boost If Elected Rivers Deputy Gov

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has pledged to encourage local production in Rivers State if elected deputy governor in 2023.

Dikeh, who is the running mate to the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress in Rivers, Tonte Ibraye, said she has never failed in any leadership role.

Speaking on Sunday Politics, a current affairs programme on Channels Television, she promised to bring her experience as a farmer to bear if given the opportunity to serve.

“First of all, we will invest massively in social security, secondly which is foremost in my heart is the inclusion of women and youth in politics and decision making in the country. Also, encouraging local production to increase export and support the growth of small business

“I’m a farmer, I’m a massive farmer of cassava, snails and a lot of things. I do know I didn’t get that from nowhere I got that from my grandma, my grandma is a farmer and she is one of the biggest farmers in Rivers state. I have a farm in Rivers State and Abuja…I do Garri from Rivers State and I bet you, saying one of the biggest exports is like bragging but the truth is I export real goods.

“It is not about farming alone, it’s just so many things that you won’t allow me to mention. We intend to encourage local production to increase export of different made in Nigerian product.”

On her leadership skills, she said “I have been tested critically in leadership through my foundation ‘Tonto Dikeh Foundation’ and secondly through an existing organization which is the ‘Committee of Youth on Mobilization and Sensitization’ which we work directly with the government.

“I have paid my dues when it comes to working, social working for the country.”

The actress expressed optimism that through detailed campaign, the ADC could defeat the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the main opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

“The truth is there’s always a chance for everything,” she said, adding “It (Rivers) is not a PDP state. That’s the idea we have in our head, and it’s not run by PDP but citizens. We need to send the right massage to people of Rivers State. We are not preaching party, we are preaching change and that is what it is,” she said.