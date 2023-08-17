‘I Last Got My Pension 22 Months Ago’—Enugu Retired Teacher

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chukwudi Arua, a retired headmaster in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State has told THE WHISTLER that he last earned his pension 22 months ago.

Arua, who is bedridden, said he advised his children to learn skills to be independent instead of working for government, especially state.

He said, “I have an enlarged prostrate. It is chronic. I would have taken care of it when it was newly diagnosed. But where is the money? Today, I’m a living ghost. But in life, one shouldn’t lose hope. I heard that our new governor set up a committee to look into our plight.”

Our correspondent reports that Gov Peter Mbah, this week, inaugurated a committee to look into Enugu’s unpaid pensions and gratuities.

Mbah said the pension committee was in continuation of his commitment ‘to ensuring that retirees who had served and helped in building the state were rewarded with their entitlements’.