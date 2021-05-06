I Will Do A Good Job If Elected Nigeria’s President-Don Jazzy

Popular music producer, and Chief Executive Officer of Mavin Records Michael Collins Ajereh popularly known as Don Jazzy has said that he would do a good job if he is elected Nigeria’s President.

He said this in an interview with BBC News, where he also acknowledged that female artistes face more challenges than their male counterparts in the Nigerian music industry.

While speaking in the interview with a blend of English and Pidgin, Jazzy said people’s perception about him is that he might do well if he go into politics.

He said; “There are people who always tell me if i go into politics that it might work for me, but I noticed if it will work for me that way, I don’t know how to lie.

“You know politicians knows how to lie very well, It’s not easy to be a President. I feel like if I’m a President I will do a good job, not like I want to contest for election.”

The beat-maker said that one thing he don’t compromise is getting the right people and right experts to handle his businesses.

He also revealed that sex is often demanded from many female singers by music producers and TV personalities.

“I noticed it is somehow easier for the guys than for the female artists in the music industry. I have a record label, so I have male and female artistes.

“In the past, maybe I had the opportunity to go through a female artiste’s phone and read conversations that the female artistes had had with a bunch of producers, TV people, people in the industry. Everybody just wants sex. It’s tiring. I feel sorry for them.”

Don Jazzy, acknowledged that the system is flawed and needs to be fixed. He also said that he believes the society needs to raise the male child better.

He added that female artistes should publicly expose music producers and media personalities who demand sex in exchange for a deserved favour.

“We need to fix the system in general. We need to train the male child better. If these young ladies start calling them out, that’s a start. If a producer says he wants to sleep with you, call him out,” he added.

