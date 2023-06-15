ICPC: Ex-JAMB Registrar Ojerinde Arraigned Alongside Children, 6 others

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Dibu Ojerinde has been arraigned over allegations bordering on corruption, abuse of office, and forgery.

Advertisement

He was arraigned by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission alongside his children, Mary Funmilola Ojerinde, Olumide Abiodun Ojerinde, Adebayo Ojerinde, and Oluwaseun Adeniyi Ojerinde.

Six companies linked to him, namely: Doyin Ogbohi Petroleum Limited, Cheng Marbles Limited, Sapati International Schools Limited, Trillium Learning Centre Limited, Standout Institutes Limited and Esli Perfect Security Printers Limited were also arraigned.



ICPC in a Charge No: FHC//ABJ/CR/119/2023, brought before Honourable Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court 7, sitting in Maitama, Abuja, informed the Court of the multiple layers of fraudulent identities and conspiracies designed by the defendants to conceal crimes.



The accused persons pleaded not guilty to all the charges when they were read to them.

In one count out of a 17-count charge, the Commission through its counsel, Mr. Ebenezer Shogunle, told the Court how the former JAMB boss conspired with three of his children (Oluwaseun Adeniyi Ojerinde, Olumide Abiodun Ojerinde and Adebayo Ojerinde) to sell off property worth $150,000:00.

The property was situated at House No. 4 Ahomko Drive, Achimota Phase 2, Accra, Ghana even after the property had been forfeited to the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



The Professor was also accused of incorporating the aforementioned companies and taking up simultaneous appointments as Chairman and Director.

He did this while being a public officer on full time appointment as Registrar/Chief Executive of National Examinations Council (NECO), Minna and the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Bwari.

Advertisement

According to ICPC, he knew very well that the Code of Conduct for Public Officers forbids public officers from engaging in private business other than farming or participating in shareholding of joint stock companies.



ICPC further informed the Court of how the 1st defendant, Ojerinde, in order to avoid various anti-corruption and anti-money laundering policies of government took measures to conceal his ownership and active participation in the management of some of these companies.

He did this by using forged documents, stolen identities and synthetic names.

As a result of some of these acts, the former JAMB Registrar is also standing trial at the Niger State High Court as well as Federal High Court, Abuja for alleged corruption and other ancillary offences.



ICPC said: “These actions are contrary to, and punishable under sections 17, 19, 22 and 24 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000, and contrary to, and punishable under Section 1 of the Advanced Fee Fraud Act, 2006 as well as contrary to, and punishable under Section 1 of the Miscellaneous Offences Act, CAP M17 of the Revised Laws of the Federation, 2007.”



Bail was granted to the Ex-JAMB boss on terms earlier granted to him by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The four children were admitted to bail in the sum of N20,000,000 each.

They were also asked to produce a surety in like sums who must have landed properties not below the value of the bail sum and within the jurisdiction of the Court.



The trial judge in handing down the bail conditions also ordered the other defendants to surrender their international passports to the court.

Advertisement

They were also asked not to travel outside the country without recourse to the court, and that the Nigeria Immigration Service be notified.



The matter was then adjourned to the 13th, 14th, 15th, and 16th of November 2023 for hearing.

