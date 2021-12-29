Igboho’s Lawyer Advises Supporters Against Violence, Says No Threat To Activist’s Life

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Yomi Aliyyu, has appealed to supporters of Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho not to employ violence in their agitation for the release of the Yoruba Nation activist.

Adeyemo, who survived a deadly raid on his Ibadan residence by operatives of the Department of State Services on July 1, was arrested by security agents in Benin Republic alongside his wife, Ropo, on July 19 while traveling to Germany.

The Yoruba Nation activists has been in detention in the West African country since then.

A newspaper on Tuesday reported that his life was being threatened in detention.

But his lawyer, in a statement made available to our correspondent on Wednesday, said he was not aware of any threat to the life of Igboho.

The lawyer, however warned that if anybody wanted to test what reaction would be if igboho should die in the prison, such persons should have a rethink.

Aliyyu said, ” The youths are restless and always incited by diasporans. My advice to them is not to act IPOB way! It leads to no where than the death of your kiths and kins!

“We are Yorubas! We have native intelligence and knowledge of law. Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Igboho Oosa is not under any threat to his life to my knowledge.

“However, if somebody is flying the kite to see what will happen if he is murdered, the person should have a rethink!

“To avoid sabotage by 5th columnists and enemies of this government, I advise President Muhammadu Buhari, all Yoruba ministers and legislators to #FreeSundayIgbohoNow.”