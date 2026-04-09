I’m Still Among World’s Best Defenders – Maguire

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has declared he remains “arguably one of the best defenders in the world,” as he reflected on his turbulent journey at Old Trafford, overcoming criticism, and his ambitions for both club and country.

Speaking at the club’s training camp in Maynooth, Ireland, Maguire opened up on the most difficult period of his career, particularly the intense backlash he faced during England’s friendly against Scotland in September 2023, where he scored an own goal after coming on as a substitute.

“That was probably the lowest point,” Maguire admitted. “I came on, played really well, then scored an own goal. But it’s part of the journey.”

The 33-year-old revealed that while he has developed resilience, the criticism had a deeper emotional impact on his family, prompting his mother to publicly defend him.

“I didn’t want her to, but she just said, ‘I’m doing it! I’m not listening to you!’” he said. “It probably affects your family more. They see what we’re going through and how tough it is.”

Despite the challenges, Maguire insists he has emerged stronger and remains confident in his abilities.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t change where I’ve been and what I’ve been through. It’s definitely made me stronger,” he said. “I still believe, even at my age, I’m arguably one of the best defenders in the world in both boxes.”

Maguire’s comments come just a day after he signed a contract extension that will keep him at Manchester United for at least an eighth season, underlining a remarkable turnaround in fortunes after a period when he was stripped of the captaincy and linked with a move away from the club.

“Your first emotion is anger and disappointment, that’s natural,” he said, reflecting on losing the captain’s armband under Erik ten Hag. “But unless you’re a world, world-class player, you’re going to have ups and downs.”

He added that he drew inspiration from club greats who also endured criticism during their careers.

“Wayne Rooney got pelters at times, and so did David Beckham,” Maguire said. “I looked at how they handled it. I just kept my head down and believed I’m a top player.”

Advertisement

The defender acknowledged that not every player would have coped with the level of scrutiny he faced.

“There are a lot who would have closed the book and gone elsewhere,” he said. “It might have broken them earlier. With the mocking and the abuse, there was only one way it could go.”

Now enjoying a resurgence, Maguire believes the shift in public perception reflects his resilience and consistent performances. He also noted that his form improved following the loss of the captaincy, although he maintains it would have returned regardless.

“I believe the form would have come back whether I was captain or not,” he said.

Looking ahead, Maguire emphasised the need for Manchester United to strengthen if they are to compete at the highest level.

“This summer is going to be big. Really big,” he said. “We need more players, better quality, and more competition in the starting eleven.”

With United currently pushing for a return to the UEFA Champions League, Maguire warned against complacency in the final stretch of the season.

Advertisement

“If we take our foot off the pedal, we could be caught,” he said. “Chelsea, Villa, Liverpool — they can all put runs together.”

Beyond club football, Maguire is also targeting a place in England’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, which he believes could be his last.

“I think it would be my last World Cup,” he said.

“I’m desperate to go, whatever role the manager wants me to play — starting or helping late in games.”

After missing out on the European Championship due to injury, he is determined to make an impact if selected.

“I still think there’s an important part I can play,” he added. “If the manager believes the same, I’m sure he will pick me.”

With renewed confidence and a strengthened mindset, Maguire now believes both he and Manchester United can aim higher.

“Football is about memories,” he said. “And the best memories come from winning big trophies.”