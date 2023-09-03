Imo Guber: Former PDP Youth Leader Appointed Uzodinma’s Adviser

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Gov Hope Uzodinma has appointed Mr Greg Okey Nwadike, the immediate past youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, Imo State, as his Special Adviser.

Nwadike, a renowned journalist cum politician, hails from Orlu Local Government Area of the state.

He served in the past as the director of media, Hope Uzodinma Campaign Council, Orlu LGA, and later, new media aide to the governor while he was at the National Assembly.

Nwadike also served as a former personal assistant to His Excellency Ikedi Godson Ohakim, the former governor of Imo State.

He later joined the Governor Emeka Ihedioha shortlived administration in October 2019 where he served as Special Assistant/Media Consultant to the Orlu LGA IMC chairman, Hon Aloysius Oluigbo, and the Orlu LGA in general.

Nwadike is a prolific writer, blogger, publisher and author with unassuming editorial ingenuity.

“GOC”, as he is fondly called, had also served as the supervisory councillor, Youth and Sports in the Orlu LGA, as well as state youth leader of the Imo PDP until his resignation in June this year following irreconcilable differences between his group (The G-7), and the guber candidate of the party.

He is currently the national organizing secretary of the Imo Progressives Movement, IPM; a movement facilitated by Hon Eugene Dibiagwu for the seamless re-election of Gov Uzodinma’s second term bid.