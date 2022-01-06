Imposition Of Additional Duty On Soft Drinks Wicked, Says Yoruba Youths

The Yoruba Youth Socio-Cultural Association Worldwide, has rejected the N10/litre excuse duty imposed on all carbonated drink by the Federal Government.

The youths, in a statement issued on Thursday by the National President of YYSA, Olalekan Hammed and National Secretary, Olawale Ajao, described the imposition of the duty at this time as an act of wickedness.

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmad, had announced that the Federal Government would from February slam N10/per litre on all sweetened beverages.

The minister said “There’s now an excise duty of N10/ per litre imposed on all non-alcoholic and sweetened beverages; And this is to discourage excessive consumption of sugar in beverages which contributes to a number of health conditions including diabetes and obesity.

“But it is also used for revenues for health-related and other critical expenditures. This is in line with the 2022 budget priorities.”

But the YYSA disagreed with the government saying , if they really wanted to curb diabetes , they ought to have ask the appropriate government agency in charge to instruct manufacturers to reduce the sugar content.

The YYSA statement read, “The imposition of N10/litre on carbonated drink at this period of time when Nigerians are kicking against the intending fuel subsidy removal is an act of wickedness which may worsen the depression rate.

“Recently, the Federal Government of Nigeria made it known that by February this year subsidy would be removed on Premium Motor Spirit ( petrol) and today, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmad hinted the possibility of downsizing in the Federal Civil Service.

“With this imposition of N10 /litre duty on carbonated drink, surely, all these steps will compound the suffering of poverty-stricken citizens in 2022 if care is not taken.

“It is pertinent to let the Federal Government aware that there are various ways to restrict beverage companies from producing extremely sugary drinks capable of causing diabetes and other noncommunicable diseases among Nigerians instead of unleashing continuous anguish on Nigerians.

“Infact, regulatory agencies in-charge like NAFDAC and others can easily do that as a matter of policy. Besides, it is ruthless to introduce any anti-masses policies at this time.”