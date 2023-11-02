Insurgency: FG, World Bank To Adress Education Challenges With Lake Chad Scholarship Programme

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Government in partnership with the World Bank is launching the Lake Chad Scholarship Program aimed at addressing the educational challenges faced by the North East region of Nigeria.

A press statement released by the federal government, stated that the scholarship which is under the Multi-sectoral Crisis Recovery Project-Additional Financing (MCRP-AF) was in response to the ongoing insurgency and its impact on education in the area.

The statement added that the event which will be held in Abuja, November 14, will also feature the unveiling of the Scholarship Portal.

It stated that the North East region, particularly Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states, has faced significant challenges due to insurgent activities, leading to disruptions in education.

“The Lake Chad Scholarship Program is a response to these challenges, ensuring that the youth of these states have access to higher education opportunities,” it said.

“The press conference will mark the official launch of the Lake Chad Scholarship Program. This program is designed to provide financial support to graduate and postgraduate students from Borno, Adamawa, and Yobe states, three regions profoundly affected by insurgent activities.

“As part of the event, we will introduce the scholarship portal—a digital platform enabling eligible candidates to submit scholarship applications conveniently. This portal signifies our commitment to improving access to education in the region.

“The press conference will gather notable dignitaries, including the Vice President, the Chairperson of the North East Development Commission (NEDC), and the Country Director of the World Bank. Their presence underscores the importance of education as a driver of recovery and development in the Lake Chad region.”