IPOB ‘Chief Priest’ Arrested With Explosives, Biafra Flag In Imo

The Imo State police command said it has arrested a spiritualist, Ikechukwu Umaefulem, who is a chief priest to the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its paramilitary wing – Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Ikechukwu is also the spiritual leader of Life Sabbath Synagogue Amii, Akabo, in Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State.

The police said he was arrested after a suspected IPOB member in police custody exposed spiritual homes being patronised by the separatist group.

The Command’s spokesperson, Michael Abattam, said a pump action rifle, an improvised explosive device (IED), Biafran flag and gun powder, amongst others, were recovered from the spiritualist.

Abattam said the suspect was arrested by the command’s tactical team in Akabo, Ikeduru LGA, Imo State.

He said, “When his spiritual home and premises was searched, the following items were recovered:-

One pump action gun with five round of live cartridges One Improvised Explosives Device Knockouts Gun Powder Biafran Flag and other spiritual items.

“Meanwhile the arrested Spiritualist is in custody, undergoing interrogation and is assisting the police tremendously with information that will lead to the discovery of the remnants of their Camps and arrest of other members of the group in hiding.”