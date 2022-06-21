Islamic Organization Laments Food Crisis, Terrorism In Africa

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), has called for urgent action against the food crises across Africa.

Humanitarian, Social and Cultural Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and Special Envoy of the OIC Secretary General for Afghanistan, Ambassador Tarig Ali Bakheet, made this known in a statement published on the OIC website on Tuesday.

He stated that the food insecurity is further compounded by displacement of people as a result of terrorism among others.

He called “for urgent measures to build resilience and develop sustainable solutions.”

On his part, the OIC said it is making efforts to support the affected countries of the region.

The statement further reads:

“Ambassador Bakheet highlighted the rampant food insecurity situation, compounded by widespread displacement, in the Sahel and Chad Lake region, the Horn of Africa and Afghanistan.

“He invited the international humanitarian community to embrace a holistic approach to grapple effectively with these intensifying crises.

“He reaffirmed the commitment of the OIC to work closely with international partners to reduce, and hopefully eradicate, food insecurity and displacement.”

OIC is an inter-governmental organisation with 57 countries as members including Nigeria.