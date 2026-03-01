Iwobi Scores As Fulham Beat Relegation-Threatened Tottenham

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Alex Iwobi continued his fine form on Sunday in their week 28 game in the English Premier League, doubling Fulham’s lead in their victory over relegation-threatened Tottenham.

The loss continued Tottenham’s miserable 2026 run, extending their winless streak to 10 league games, while Fulham earned a deserved victory to boost their hopes of qualifying for European football.

Fulham, who scored twice in the opening six minutes in their 2-1 win over Spurs in November, again got an early goal, with Harry Wilson netting in the seventh minute.

However, the goal was controversial as new Spurs boss Igor Tudor felt it should have been disallowed because home striker Raul Jimenez pushed Radu Dragusin while they challenged for a Kenny Tete cross, before Oscar Bobb picked out Wilson to volley home from six yards out.

Tottenham had a similar goal ruled out last week in their 4-1 loss to Arsenal for a foul by Randal Kolo Muani on Gunners defender Gabriel but, following a check from video assistant referee Craig Pawson, Fulham’s goal was allowed to stand, much to Tudor’s fury.

Advertisement

Spurs, though, had no excuses for the 34th-minute second goal, with Alex Iwobi left in space to shoot superbly from 18 yards out, the ball going in off the inside of the post after a neat exchange with Wilson.

Calvin Bassey should have made it 3-0 but fired wastefully over from close range at the end of the first half, while Jimenez and Emile Smith Rowe also missed chances.

Spurs pulled one back in the 66th minute when substitute Richarlison headed in Archie Gray’s cross from the left wing.

Tottenham have now lost both of their matches since Tudor replaced the sacked Thomas Frank, conceding six goals in the process, and they last went on a 10-match winless league run in 1994 under Ossie Ardiles.

Spurs, who have been in the top flight of English football every season since their one campaign in the old Second Division in 1977-78, are now 16th, four points above the relegation zone with 10 games left.