JAMB: UniIlorin, ABU, Uniben Most Subscribed Varsities In 2018

University of Ilorin (UniIlorin) has bagged the most-subscribed university by candidates in the 2018 admission exercise.

The Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede, disclosed that a total of 86,401 candidates applied to UniIlorin in 2018.

Oloyede made the statement during 2018 National Tertiary Admission’s Performance Merit Award held in Abuja, yesterday.

Advertisement

Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna State, with 74,635 candidates and University of Benin (Uniben) with 70,322, emerged second and third most subscribed universities, respectively.

ABU Zaria was also rewarded as a university with the highest number of international students with 37 foreign students.

Universities of Maiduguri and Calabar, emerged second and third with eight and seven students, respectively.