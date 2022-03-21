James Manager Declares For Delta Governor, Lists ‘Priority Agenda’

The lawmaker representing Delta South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Mr James Manager, has declared his intention to contest the gubernatorial seat of Delta State in 2023.

He made the declaration on Monday in Bomadi, his political stronghold and headquarters of Bomadi Local Government Area of the state, the text of which was obtained by THE WHISTLER.

Manager, who is a member of the Peoples Democratic Party, visited three riverine local government areas of Bomadi, Patani and Burutu during his consultations with delegates, which is his first outing in a bid to replace Mr Ifeanyi Okowa.

“Bomadi is where I started my political journey and you all know me very well from the time of SDP and NRC till date,” he declared.

According to him, “I’ve been involved in the making of governors in the state from the time of Chief Felix Ibru through Chief James Ibori, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan to Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa. So, if a kingmaker wants to become a king, what’s wrong in that?

“Okowa has done very well and I’ll continue from where he will stop. His legacies I will nurture, maintain and allow to grow and I will add my own. By His grace, we look forward to celebration and jubilations because God has been preparing me for this day.

“My priority agenda will be rural transformation, urban renewal, peace and security. Quality education for the youths will be in the heart of my government because an educated mind makes the difference”.