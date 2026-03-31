Kwankwaso Addresses Jos Massacre Day After Joining ADC

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Former Kano State Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has condemned the recent attack on the Gari Ya Waye community in Angwan Rukuba, Jos, Plateau State, which claimed at least 27 lives and left many others injured.

His statement came a day after he officially joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC), a move that has energised opposition politics ahead of the 2027 elections.

Describing the massacre as “a tragic and shameful chapter in our nation’s history”, Kwankwaso called for urgent action to address the recurring insecurity in Plateau State and other parts of Nigeria.

“This senseless bloodshed represents the continuing failure of leadership and the deepening culture of impunity that has turned parts of our country into killing fields,” he said.

“The recurring violence in Plateau State, and indeed across several parts of Nigeria, can no longer be treated as business as usual. It demands to be treated as the national emergency that it was declared to be by the Federal and State Governments.”

Kwankwaso emphasized that Nigerians, regardless of their ethnicity or faith, have the right to live in peace, security, and dignity.

“Our people deserve the right to live in peace, security, and dignity, regardless of their ethnicity or faith,” he stated.

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“My heartfelt condolences and prayers go to the families of the victims, the injured, and the entire Gari Ya Waye community in this moment of profound grief,” Kwankwaso said on Tuesday.