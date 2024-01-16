JUST IN: 4 Pupils ‘Crushed Beyond Recognition’ As Commercial Bus Driver Loses Control In Osun

389 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than four students and a tricyclist were killed on Tuesday morning on their way to school after a commercial bus crushed them in the Lameco area of Osogbo, Osun State.

THE WHISTLER gathered that among the five victims, four of them were students of Fakunle Unity School who were inside the Tricycle going towards the stadium area when they were crushed to death beyond recognition after the commercial bus veered off its lane.

According to an eyewitness, “The commercial bus with registration number Abuja RBC 15 ZN was on top speed coming from Stadium but suddenly left its lane and jumped over the road median and rammed into the tricycle conveying the four students of Fakunle Unity School.

“The accident also affected a motorcyclist who was coming behind the tricycle with other vehicles plying the road in front of WOCDIF event centre. The accident was terrible, five occupants of the tricycle died instantly because they were crushed beyond recognition. I think the driver of the bus slept off on the wheel.”

Another source who is a security agent confirmed that “five people were killed while several others sustained serious degrees of injuries during the accident. The driver of the bus too was seriously injured and has been taken to hospital. We have towed the affected vehicles to our station.”

When the Sector Commandant of Federal Road Safety Commission(FRSC), Osun Command, Henry Benamaisai, was contacted, he said “We are in the hospital now, we are going to make available the details of the accident soon.”