JUST IN: Akeredolu Returns To Nigeria After 3 Months Sick Leave

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has returned to Nigeria from Germany after about three months of medical leave.

Akeredolu was reportedly diagnosed with cancer of the blood (leukaemia) in January 2023.

He had been admitted to a hospital in Oyo State.

However, when there was no improvement in his health, he embarked on a medical trip to Germany where he had been since June 2023.

Akeredolu had notified the Ondo State House of Assembly that he was embarking on medical leave from June 7th, 2023 to July 6th 2023, saying he had transmitted power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

