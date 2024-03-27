JUST IN: For Driving Brand Penetration, NNPC Ltd CCCO, Femi Soneye Wins NIPR Oil & Gas Spokesperson Award

The Nigeria Institute of Public Relations has named the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mr Femi Soneye as the Oil & Gas Spokesperson of the year 2024.

The Award was given to Soneye at an event organised on Wednesday at the International Conference Centre in Abuja.

The NNPC Ltd had in October last year appointed Soneye who is a media guru as its spokesperson

Soneye is a seasoned journalist with full-time and freelance experience at some of the world’s most respected publications in Nigeria, Australia, and the United States of America.

Since his assumption of office last year, he has led the Corporate Communications team of the National Oil Company and driven the brand penetration, strategic communications initiatives, and stakeholder management

He is a member of reputable bodies, including the Nigerian Union of Journalists, National Association of Black Journalist, Society of Professional Journalists, and the Guild of Corporate Online Media Publishers

Soneye is the former president of the Nigerian Media Practitioners, Washington, DC.

He is also an accomplished media professional who started his glittering career in the field of the written word here in Nigeria before moving to the U.S. and working for a number of prestigious publications.

Imbued with the typical Nigerian can-do spirit, he has parlayed his career experience into forming several NGOs addressing the needs of media professionals and Africans in diaspora.

A man of many achievements, style, and sophistication, he has brought valuable contributions to the NNPC Limited and the Country.