Ten Hag Under Pressure As Man Utd Slide To Bottom Of Champions League Table After Bayern Defeat

270 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A trip to Allienz Arena has compounded Erik ten Hag’s problems at Manchester United after they were defeated 4-3 by Bayern Munich.

Advertisement

United arrived Munich for their Champions League Group A game on the verge of crisis.

The English side are facing poor start in the domestic league as they struggled to win two and recorded three losses this season.

Meeting Bayern on Wednesday night ramped up pressure on the Premier League team that conceded in the 27th minute through a terrible mistake from Andre Onana.

Kane delivered a pass to Sane just outside the box while the German took a weak shot that found its way slip under Onana.

Six minutes later, Gnabry delivered Bayern’s second to make the score 2-0.

Advertisement

United picked a brief form when Hojlund scored his first Champions league goal for United this season. The goal came in the 46th minute narrowing Bayern’s lead to 2-1.

But the host replied moments later after Upamecano’s header deflected off Eriksen’s hand which was ruled as penalty.

Hary Kane delivered a clinical finish from the penalty spot to increase their lead to 3-1. Onana had no chance despite his attempt to stop the ball.

But the visitors secured another goal in the 87th minute through Casemiro to upset their host. The score became 3-2.

Bayern took up the challenge as Mathys Tel ended any hope of a comeback with a brilliant touch and classy finish to put the game at 4-2.

Advertisement

Casemero got his brace just before the final whistle to end the game 4-3 in the favour of Bayern.

United are bottom of the table while Bayern are topping the group.