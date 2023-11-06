JUST IN: Mr Ibu’s Leg Amputated Despite 7 Surgeries

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nollywood actor, John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu has undergone a surgery that saw the amputation of one of his legs.

This was revealed on Monday via the actor’s Instagram page that he underwent seven surgeries before the amputation.

According to the post, one of his legs had to be amputated to keep him alive and aid his recovery process.

The family further appealed to the public for more financial support to enable them take care of his medical bills

The post reads: “We want to appreciate everyone that has come through for our dad, saying we are grateful is an understatement and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you’ve rendered.

“As of 1 pm, noon today, Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery one of his legs had to be amputated. This development has been hard on us all but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive.

“Please we are still soliciting support from well-meaning Nigerians at this stage Daddy is still one very delicate one and he needs all the help he can get.

“Thank you, everyone, the Okafor family is grateful and we don’t take you for granted. In due time Daddy will personally acknowledge everyone who supported during this period as soon as he’s stable!”