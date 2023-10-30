Why We Buried Ohinoyi Of Ebiraland At Night — Traditional Council

The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland, Alhaji Ado Ibrahim, was buried in his hometown of Okene, Kogi State, on Sunday night.

The Ebiraland paramount ruler’s burial, conducted in accordance with Islamic customs, took place at about 8:40 p.m.

The chief imam of Ebiraland, Sheik Salihu Ebere, led the burial rites and prayed for the repose of the late Ohinoyi’s soul.

Alhaji Salihu Sule, the Secretary of the Ebiraland Traditional Council, clarified that the delayed burial was due to unforeseen challenges.

He said the deceased’s body arrived late from Abuja, reaching Okene at around 6:45 p.m. A family meeting was then held before the final interment.

The funeral was attended by sons and daughters of Ebiraland, including the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, the Attah of Igala land, His Royal Highness, Matthew Opaluwa, and other royal fathers in Kogi State.

The late monarch was born on February 7, 1929 and served as the fourth traditional ruler and Ohinoyi of Ebiraland.

He was a businessman before ascending to the throne in 1997 following the demise of the former Ohinoyi, Alhaji Muhammed Sani Omolori.

Ibrahim attended Ondo Boys High School, Oduduwa College, the London School of Economics, and Harvard Business School. He was also a Ford Foundation Scholar.

President Bola Tinubu, in his condolence message on Sunday, described the late monarch as peace-loving and cerebral.

“The Ohinoyi of Ebiraland was in a class of his own. He was highly respected and admired for his deep insights, wisdom, and sophistication. He had a masterful way of handling issues. He was very knowledgeable and wise.

“May Almighty Allah grant His Majesty Aljannah Firdaus,” Tinubu prayed.

Dr Godwin Oyibo, the National President of the Ebira Development Association, described the death of the 94-year-old as “shocking and very painful.”

“With a painful heart we have just laid to rest the remains of our leader and father, who died in the early hours of Sunday in a hospital in Abuja.

“Committing his corpse to mother earth is very painful and unbelievable.

“I have never been this close to someone who suddenly is no more. It has never happened to me till this time. He is the kind person one would not want to part with.

“I have worked very closely with him for three years and he was a very wonderful leader. He has shown me that leadership is not about occupying the position, but about making an impact.

“It is unfortunate that we are greatly going to miss him,’’ Oyibo said.