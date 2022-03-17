JUST-IN: Soludo Suspends All Revenue Contracts For Onitsha Markets, Parks, Others

The newly sworn-in Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has banned the activities of revenue collectors in the state.

The former Central Bank of Nigeria governor said this on Thursday during his inauguration as the governor of the state.

Soludo said, “As a new order, many unproductive system will give way. There will be new and better ways of managing our parks, managing our markets, different and better ways of collecting government revenues, managing waste and general service delivery to citizens.

“We must ladies and gentlemen rid Onitsha and all our roads and markets of touts and make Anambra a pleasurable experience.

“Today, I will sign an executive order to suspend all revenue contracts operating in the parks, markets an roads until we put in place a new system within the next four weeks.”

He said as from March 18, 2022 no one should pay cash as revenue to the government in the parks, markets and roads.

“Market unions must also stop harassing the customers,” he added.

He said the government will provide alternative opportunities to the revenue touts.

He said over the next two years, many people will complain but he is undeterred because things must be done differently.

Soludo said the reforms may be unpopular for those benefiting from the existing system.