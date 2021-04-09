JUST IN: WAEC Clarifies 2021 SSCE, Says Examination To Hold From August 16

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says that the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) will now hold from August 16, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

The council clarified that WASSCE could not hold in May/June due to the coronavirus pandemic which had distorted its calendar.

In a statement signed by WAEC’s Head, Public Affairs, Demianus G. Ojijeogu, the examination body advised candidates to prepare ahead of the scheduled date.

“The arrangement is in line with the current academic calendar and was done in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education.

“Consequently, the Council wishes to inform schools, candidates and the general public that the examination will hold from August 16, 2021 to September 30, 2021. The international timetable for the conduct of the examination will be released in due course.

“All stakeholders should please be so guided,” the statement partly read.

The examination is crucial for entry into tertiary institutions.