Kano Governor, Govt Officials Shun NLC May Day Rally

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, his deputy, members of his cabinet and top civil servants in the state were absent at Saturday’s May Day celebrations by the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC).

The development forced NLC officials to skip protocols recognizing state dignitaries while delivering their speeches to mark Workers’ Day.

But the NLC has warned the state government against any plan to return to payment of N18, 000 minimum wage.

NLC Chairman, Comrade Kabiru Ado Minjibir,said: “Let me warn that we will not in any way accept Kano returning to the N18,000 minimum wage. We will fight any move towards that, and we have agreed with the government to let us know how much the state generates and what is there for workers.”

But the chairman, while reading his speech, tactically skipped parts indicating government presence at the venue of the rally.

His words , “It is unfortunate that no single government official was present today here including the Head of Service, but this will not stop us from doing the programme. “

But despite the conspicuous absence of the government, the NLC urged the Kano State Government to, ” as a matter of high premium” settle the outstanding N26 billion pension, gratuities and death benefits to hundreds of retirees.

“Today, hundreds of retirees are left wallowing in destitution and neglect while their entitlements could not be settled, months after they left service, ” he said.

According to him, the gradual economic recession, coupled with the huge financial bankruptcy facing many states, it is expedient to settle all outstanding entitlements of retired workers.

However ,he acknowledged the fact that the” Ganduje Government is among few who constantly settle workers’ salaries as and when due.”

The chairman also called on the government to as a matter of urgency implement the redeployment of 1,017 staff from the office of the Head of service to Hospital Management Board.

The NLC Chairman also called for a review of retirement age for Kano civil servants from 40 to 65 years just like what was done to teachers at the federal level.

In his remarks, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, represented by the Commissioner for Information, Mohammed Garba, reiterated the commitment of his administration to implement the N30,600 minimum wage in line with agreement with the Workers.

He added that the Ganduje administration would always prioritize workers welfare.