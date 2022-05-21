Kano Police Intercept Vehicle Loaded With Explosives From Jigawa

The Kano State Police Command says it has intercepted a vehicle carrying sophisticated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The Command, in a statement issued on Saturday, said the Ash- coloured Mercedes Benz vehicle was coming from Jigawa State when it was intercepted on Thursday.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, Sama’ila Dikko, said after receiving intelligence a crack team comprising Explosive Ordnance Disposal – Chemical, Biological Radiological and Nuclear Defence (EOD-CBRN) and Operation Puff Adder were dispatched.

The statement noted that the suspects had abandoned the vehicle at the Bubbugaje Quarters in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state during the trail.

“A technical search conducted by the team revealed that the motor vehicle was fully loaded with Improvised Explosive Device materials.

“Two (2) AK-47 Rifles, Four (4) AK-47 Magazines, One Thousand and Ninety-Eight (1,098) Live Ammunition, and Two (2) Pistol Magazines were also recovered. An investigation has commenced,” the police statement said.

The discovery comes a few days after an explosion occurred at Aba road in the Sabon Gari area of Kano.

Nine people were confirmed dead by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) while an unspecified number of students from the Winners Academy Nursery and Primary School Suffered from injuries.

But the cause of the explosion is still unclear.

While residents suspected suicide bombing, the police authorities denied the claim, saying it was a gas explosion.

But fresh reports emanating from the police command said the explosion may have been caused by some chemical materials.