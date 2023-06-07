Kidnappers Capture Wife Of Adamawa High Court Judge From Residence

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Kidnappers terrorizing the Nyibango area of Adamawa State have reportedly abducted the wife of a High Court Judge, Zainab Abbas, from her residence.

The case is the second in two weeks in the community as armed men were said to have abducted a cleric two weeks ago.

According to reports, Abbas was abducted while at her residence located in Nyibango, adjacent to the 23 Brigade of the Nigerian Army headquarters in Yola.

The Adamawa State Police Command confirmed the report stating that a Crack Squad of Special Rapid Response Team (SRRT) and other tactical units have been deployed to rescue the victim.

“Those deployed to rescue the victim will ensure the arrest of the culprits as a further manifestation of the command’s determination to diligently prosecute offenders.

“This deployment will surely assist in coordinating the timely response to distress calls and clamp down on those found committing crimes, as the command has deployed electronic devices to record pictorial evidence of those involved.

“The CP has equally directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations and Deployment to coordinate the designed rescue operation as all divisional police officers are to adopt a stop and Search exercise in their respective areas of responsibility, especially midnights to ensure total domination of the public space, prevent the escape of criminals and possible arrest of trouble makers,” the command said.