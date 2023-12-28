Kidnappers Storm Bwari Community, Abduct Seven

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Tragedy struck Kuduru community in Bwari on Wednesday night as kidnappers numbering over 20 stormed the area and abducted seven members of the community.

The incident, which happened at about 11:20pm on Wednesday night, has put the entire community in a state of shock and panic.

Advertisement

The captors were said to have stormed the neighbourhood, which is located less than two kilometers to the Kuduru Police Station in Bwari and operated for about 30 minutes.

One of the residents identified as Mohammed in the neighbourhood who spoke to THE WHISTLER said the Vice Chairman of the neighbourhood association was kidnapped.

He was said to have been kidnapped with two other adults while a woman and her three children were also kidnapped.

Mohammed said, “It was at about 11:20pm on Wednesday night when I started hearing gunshots on my street. When I opened the window to peep,I saw gunmen numbering about 20 in strategic areas of the street.

Advertisement

“Some of them entered the house beside me and kidnapped the vice chairman of our community. They now went into the house opposite me and took another people.

“It was at this time that the neighbourhood called the Kuduru police station and the military camp in Bwari for assistance. A few minutes later,the military personnel came with their vehicles and chased the kidnappers into the bush.

” The entire community joined in the chase, which continued for a while, but we couldn’t get any of the kidnappers and their hostages.

“None of the families have also been contacted since last night when the incident happened.”

He said the kidnappers came on foot through the bushes and escaped through the same route.