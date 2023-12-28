Super Eagles Star, Umar Sadiq Nominated For La Liga Top Award

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Eagles striker, Sadiq Umar has been nominated for La Liga goal of the month for December.

Sadiq’s goal for Real Sociedad against Osasuna has been picked as one of the contenders for the Spanish League December goal of the month.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old powerful finish from outside the box just before half time has earned him the nomination.

Sadiq has enjoyed a blissful return after missing the whole of last season due to a knee injury.

He announced his comeback with a stunning 25-yard effort for Real Sociedad against Sevilla.

The former Almeria forward will battle it out with Real Madrid’s Ibrahim Diaz and Aitor Ruibal of Real Betis for the award.

Advertisement

He has scored two goals and recorded one assist for Real Sociedad in 16 La Liga matches this season.

He is expected to be part of the Super Eagles squad at the Nations Cup which starts on January 13.

Sadiq Umar has scored once in 10 appearances for the Super Eagles since making his debut in 2021.