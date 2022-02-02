Kidnappers, Yahoo Boys, Others Threatening Me, Says Ogun Governor

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that kidnappers, armed robbers, Yahoo Boys and other criminals are after his life.

The governor said the criminals resorted to the ploy following the unrelenting war being waged against them in the state by his government.

Abiodun said this while speaking at the ‘Ogun, Oyo Joint Security Meeting’, bilateral session organised by Ogun and Oyo State Governments to find solutions to the challenges of insecurity in the two states.

The governor had on January 21, 2022 re-launched the state joint security outfit where he declared war on kidnappers and Internet fraudsters in the state.

Abiodun said the criminals had decided to come after him because, “I am making life unbearable for them. I am waiting for them.

“We launched our OP-MESA last week.and I understand that they have been working extremely hard.

” In fact, what I hear is that those criminals are now saying that Dapo Abiodun is making life unbearable for them and that they are going to come after me.

“Well, let me assure you that I will continue to make life intolerable and unbearable for you and I’m waiting for you. We will ensure no more hiding place for criminals.

“I will continue to make life intolerable for them and I will continue to do it.”

The Oyo State governor described the joint security meeting as the right thing to do.

He said he and Abiodun had defied political party differences and pursued a common goal of fighting insecurity in their states.