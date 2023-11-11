Kogi Decides: Dino Melaye Alleges Plot To Rig Election In Ogori-Magongo

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Dino Melaye, the governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged plots by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to manipulate election result sheets in the Ogori-Magongo Local Government Area of Kogi state.

The PDP candidate, in a video posted on his verified X page on Saturday, alleged that INEC refused to present plain results sheets to agents in Ogori-Magongo, adding that the sheets have been filled and tampered with.

Melaye claimed that INEC’s action has created tension and sparked protests in polling units across the LGA.

He further said that if INEC fails to present plain results sheets in all polling units, PDP agents and supporters should withdraw from partaking in the electoral process.

“INEC has refused to show our agents results sheets and that results sheets have been written. There’s a massive protest in all polling units in the Ogori-Magongo local government of Kogi state right now.

“The results sheets have been filled and tampered with already, and people are refusing to accredit, people are refusing to vote, and they are insisting that plain results sheets must be shown to agents in accordance with electoral law.

“If they refuse to show you results sheets in all polling units across the state, don’t accredit, don’t vote, protest, and resist it.

“This is a democracy, we must protect our votes, we must protect the process, and we must make sure that all the regulations are being observed and respected.

“I call on all my agents, all across the state, that once plain results sheets are not shown to you before the commencement of accreditation, don’t accredit, don’t vote, resist it and protest, record it, video it, show the faces of this compromised INEC staff and security agents and post it on all platform of social media,” the PDP candidate said, adding “This election is a must-win for us. Thank you.”