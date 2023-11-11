We Are Investigating – INEC Reacts To Claims Of Result Sheets Filling In Kogi

The Independent National Electoral Commission has reacted to reports of pre-filled result sheets in some polling units in Kogi State.

YIAGA Africa had raised the alarm calling on INEC to INEC investigate the results emanating from Polling Unit 004, Eni Ward of Ogori/Magongo in Kogi State.

Similarly, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye, alleged that there was a plot to rig elections in the Local Government while calling for the intervention of the Police and Electoral Commission.

He said, “INEC has refused to show our agents results sheets and that results sheets have been written. There’s a massive protest in all polling units in the Ogori-Magongo local government of Kogi state right now.

“The results sheets have been filled and tampered with already, and people are refusing to accredit, people are refusing to vote, and they are insisting that plain results sheets must be shown to agents in accordance with electoral law.”

Reacting, INEC says it views the situation seriously and would deploy senior officials to investigate the incident.

A statement posted on its verified X account read, “Our attention has been drawn to a report that filled result sheets were discovered in some polling units in Kogi State.

“The Commission views this situation seriously.

“Our senior officials deployed to the State are currently investigating the incident(s). The Commission will communicate its decision earnestly.”