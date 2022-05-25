Kogi Female Politician Floors Six Men To Clinch PDP Senatorial Ticket

By Tayo Olu
Natasha-Hadiza-Akpoti-Uduaghan
Barr. Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan

After a previous failed attempt, Natasha Hadiza Akpoti-Uduaghan has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to take another shot at the Kogi Central Senatorial District seat.

She had contested the seat on the Social Democratic Party (SDP) platform in 2019 but lost.

Akpoti-Uduaghan won PDP’s ticket for the office at the just concluded senatorial primary of the party after polling 159 out of 173 votes to defeat six other male aspirants.

Natasha-Hadiza-Akpoti-
Natasha Hadiza Akpoti

As announced by the returning officer, Muhammed Hassan, she defeated Senator Ahmed Ogembe, Hon. Abdulkareem Salihu, Muhammed Onimisi, Etudaiye Muhammed, Ibrahim Yakubu Adoke and Mahmud Ademu Attah.

However, the other aspirants rejected the outcome of the election at a joint press conference they held at the venue of the primary election.

They were said to have also petitioned the national leadership of the PDP accusing the state chairman of the party, Sam Uhuotu, of manipulation.

