Kogi Governor Bello Creates Poverty Alleviation Ministry 51 Days To End Of Tenure

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has announced the establishment of the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation few months to the end of his tenure.

Bello, who was inaugurated on January May 27 for his second tenure, would hand over in less than two months.

In its 2022 report on the National Multidimensional Poverty Index, National Bureau of Statistics, NBS reported a sharp rise in Kogi’s poverty rate to 61 per cent highlighting a drastic increase in people living in poverty.

But the outgoing governor has announced the creation of the ministry during the flagging off the distribution of grants to vulnerable groups in Kogi State by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, headed by Betta Edu.

The scheme aims to provide a N20,000 cash grant to vulnerable groups in Kogi State.

Edu, during the launch of the grant distribution, emphasised that the funds are not a loan and will not require repayment.

Speaking at the event, Bello said, “We need to key in properly into this program and to be able to key in properly.

“We must have the Ministry and Agency that will be relating with the Mother agency properly.

“By the special grace of God, I hereby create the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Kogi State,” the governor who has spent almost eight years in power declared.

He therefore said a bill for the creation of the Kogi State Social Investment Agency will be submitted to the State House of Assembly, alongside the 2024 budget.