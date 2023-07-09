KOGI: In Sunday Morning Attack, Hoodlums Vandalise SDP Secretariat, Burn Materials

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Hoodlums have vandalised the Kogi head office of Social Democratic Party (SDP) located on Paparanda Round about Lokoja.

The the party’s secretariat was vandalised and some materials burnt down around 10.15 a.m on Sunday with no report of death.

Mr Sam Abenemi, SDP Deputy Governorship Candidate, who confirmed the incident to newsmen on Sunday in Lokoja, described the act as “wicked, shocking and uncalled for”.

Abenemi said he was shocked and worried over the dimension electioneering campaign for Nov. 11 governorship election in the state was assuming.

“All what campaign is in my understanding is canvassing for votes, but the dimensions the race is taking to is scaring and very unfortunate.

“Just this morning around 10.15 a.m. some hoodlums, whom we suspected were sponsored, stormed our party office in Lokoja, vandalised it and set some materials ablaze.

“This act is very wicked, shocking and uncalled for. This is not how politics is played in a democratic country like ours,” he said.

Abenemi said, “this evil and wicked act is aimed at scaring us from taking part in the governorship election, but we won’t be deterred”.

He urged the people of Kogi to ensure they participate fully during the forthcoming gubernatorial election, to decide who they want to govern, and not for anyone to force an unpopular person on them.

However, he appealed to security operatives to investigate the heinous act and ensure the perpetrators were brought to book.

Contacted, SP Williams Ovye-Aya, the Kogi Police Command’s Spokesman, confirmed the incident but that no arrest had been made.

“We got the report about the vandalism of the campaign secretariat of SDP and we are investigating the incident to bring the hoodlums to book.

“As it is now, there’s no arrest,” Ovye-Aya said.