KUJE JAILBREAK: All Masterminds Must Be Brought To Book – NUJ

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has called on the Federal Government to ensure that all those behind the numerous cases of insecurity in the country are punished according to the law.

In a statement by its National President, Comrades Chris Isiguzo, NUJ said the proportion and dimension that country’s insecurity has assumed was intolerable as citizens are no longer sure of their safety.

The union’s call comes days after the Kuje Medium Correctional Centre in Abuja was raided by terrorists, leading to the escape of hundreds of inmates, including all Boko Haram members in custody.

The NUJ added that the attack on the presidential convoy conveying some aide of President Muhammadu Buhari to Katsina State for Sallah is the most “frightening dimension of security challenges in the Country today.”

The union said, “it is almost becoming unbelievable the geometric rate of attacks by terrorists/bandits in different locations.

“While terrorism and banditry are ravaging most parts of the North-east, North-west and some states in the North-central geo-political zones, (we are worried at the number of kidnap cases especially in Kaduna, Zamfara and Niger states), IPOB agitation and assumed criminality is sweeping across the South-east, (as at today, Imo and Anambra states have become notorious for disturbing trends in kidnapping and killings.

“The security agencies must rise to the occasion especially in Imo state where some arrests have been reportedly made with suspects making mind-boggling revelations. Some “suspects are said to be in custody since December last year and have even allegedly mentioned names of politicians as their sponsors. Such revelations should not just be ignored.

“All those fingered as masterminds of insecurity in the area must be brought to book irrespective of who they are. We are hopeful that the IGP would address these issues as a matter of utmost national importance.

Isiguzo further commended the military and other security agencies for their fight against insecurity in the country but stressed that more work needs to be done.

“In Anambra, efforts must be intensified in arresting the rising crime wave in the state. Apart from the South East, other South-south and South-west parts of the country are not also spared of the activities of the dare devil bandits and kidnappers that kill at will thereby making nonsense of the premium value attached to human life. This cannot continue and must not be allowed to continue.

“We however appeal to the government not to be deterred but to continue in providing the needed support to the Armed Forces, the Police and other security agencies in the fight against all forms of insecurity. The war will surely be won by Nigeria and the enemies of the country shall be put to shame.”