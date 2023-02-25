Kwankwaso Arrives Polling Unit As Huge Crowd Allow Him To Vote

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso, arrived at his polling unit in Malamai II PU, Kwankwaso Ward In Madobi LGA, Kano.

A huge number of people numbering over 500 by THE WHISTLER calculation were already queuing up at about five polling units in the ward.

But they paved way for him to get accredited and vote.

The NNPP presidential candidate came to the venue in a convoy, around 11:30 am when voting had already commenced hours ago.

Security operatives ensured he made his way into the voting area.