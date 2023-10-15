LAGOS: 3 Die, Others Injured As Commercial Bus Rams Into Moving Truck

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Three passengers of an 18-seater bus have died, while others sustained various degrees of injuries after their bus rammed into a moving truck from behind in Lagos State.

According to the Permanent Secretary of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, in a statement on Sunday, the incident happened at Charlie Boy bus stop in the Gbagada area of the state.

Advertisement

It was gathered that the fully loaded bus was heading to Ajah from the Oshodi area of the state, when the incident happened.

“Following a distress call received at 22:01hrs through the agency’s 112/767 toll-free lines, LASEMA activated the Lagos State Emergency Response Plans with an arrival time of 22:17hrs,” the statement read.

“Upon arrival of the Agency’s LRT at the incident scene, it was observed that a white Mazda, an 18-passenger commercial bus, registration number JJJ-844YA, loaded to capacity, headed for Ajah from Oshodi, lost control while on motion and rammed into a moving truck from behind.

“Three of the 18 passengers (2 adult males and 1 adult female), immediately lost their lives to the incident, while others sustained various degrees and categories of injuries.

Advertisement

“Out of the injured seven, three of the passengers were promptly administered Pre-Hospital care and ferried to Gbagada General Hospital for further treatment by the agency’s paramedics.”

The statement added that the corpses of the deceased “have been bagged”, waiting to be conveyed to the morgue by the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit.

.