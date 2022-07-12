Lagos PDP Governorship Candidate Explains Choice Of Funke Akindele As Running Mate

The 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olajide Adediran, has said he picked popular Nigerian actress, Funke Akindele as his running mate because of her track record of achievement in film-making and the entertainment industry.

Jandor, as he is fondly called by his admirers, disclosed this during a live appearance on Channels Television on Tuesday monitored by our correspondent.

Jandor said Akindele had demonstrated sterling leadership qualities by growing her brand from zero to a multi-million naira business that has employed hundreds of persons and brought quality content to Nigerians. He noted that the Ikorodu-born Diva will brighten the chances of the PDP at the polls because of her huge offline and cyberspace fan base.

Jandor said,” My running mate, people call her an actress but say I picked a lawyer who found passion in film making. A lot of people thought that if you are acting you are a filmmaker, no, a filmmaker is somebody who directs, somebody who makes the film, somebody who produces, somebody who designs set and somebody who can identify the resource to deploy in the entire project where you call a film making.

” My running mate beyond an actress, she is a filmmaker who has grown her business from zero to something; somebody who has been an employer of labour for the past fourteen years, who has won an award in her chosen career over and over again, and somebody who got a huge fellowship in the process of the primary election, the next is the general election.

“When I got the news about why the choice of Funke Akindele, a lot of people have forgotten that the purpose upon which a political party is established is to win an election, and everybody that can add value for you to win an election is what you use.”

The PDP governorship hopeful noted that the choice of Funke Akindele as his running mate has sent shivers in the camp of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who he said are on course to witness an unprecedented defeat at the polls.

Jandor observed that he has foot soldiers scattered across the state’s length and breadth ready to ensure a victory for the PDP in 2023.

“Don’t forget, for the past seven years, we have built foot soldiers at the grassroots level and my running make is a brand that connects with both the grassroots and my people in cyberspace.

“So, the combination of that forces already spells doom for Lagos APC in 2023. Choosing somebody that I know alongside me will bring what we termed ‘the breath of fair share’ to the State of Lagos. I’m 44, and my running mate is 44.”

The PDP candidate had on Tuesday unveiled the Ikorodu-born actress, Funke Akindele, as his running mate in a well-attended rally in the state.

The duo will seek to upset the current APC government and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in the 2023 polls.

The PDP has not governed Lagos since the return to democracy in 1999.