British-Nigerian Kemi Badenoch Reveals Plans For UK If Elected Prime Minister

Kemi Badenoch (42), the Member of Parliament for the Saffron Walden Constituency, United Kingdom is one of those shortlisted to contest for the position of Prime Minister following the resignation of PM Boris Johnson.

As disclosed on her official website, BadenochKemi, who was born to parents of Nigerian roots, promised to transform UK government into an effective and streamlined machine which actually works for ordinary communities.

“In 2016 and 2019 our country voted for change, yet still a sense that things aren’t working remains.

“If we are to see that change, we need leadership which starts from principle. Our economic and social challenges are two sides of the same coin; the fiercest proclaimers of ‘social justice’ usually also believe in the power of government over people,” she stated.

She promised to build a strong economy by cutting tax in an honest way.

“I’d be a tax cutting Prime Minister, and I’ve committed to looking at both personal and business taxes,” she said.

Kemi has recently served as Minister for Local Government, Faith and Communities at the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Minister for Equalities but on July 6, resigned from the Boris Johnson government, citing loss of confidence in his adminsitration.

She will be contending with the likes of the current Chief Minister of Finance of the United Kingdom, Nadhim Zahawi, who is also an immigrant to the UK.