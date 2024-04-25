NIGER JAILBREAK: 10 Fleeing Inmates Captured As Security Agencies Begin Manhunt For 109 Others

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has recaptured 10 fleeing inmates incarcerated in the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centres, Niger state.

The NCoS had revealed that a heavy downpour that lasted for several hours on Wednesday night, wreaked havoc on the Centre, giving way to the escape of no fewer than 119 inmates.

A statement signed by the Federal Capital Territory spokesperson of the Centre, DSP Adamu Duza, and made available to THE WHISTLER, revealed that the heavy downpour destroyed part of the custodial facility, including its perimeter fence.

“The Service has immediately activated its recapturing mechanisms, and in conjunction with sister security agencies have so far recaptured 10 fleeing inmates and taken them into custody, while we are in hot chase to recapture the rest.

“The Service is not unmindful of the fact that many of its facilities were built during the colonial era and that they are old and weak,” the statement read.

Duza said the Service is making efforts to see that all ageing facilities give way to modern ones.

“This is evidenced in the ongoing construction of six (6) number of 3000-capacity ultra-modern custodial centres in all the geo-political zones in Nigeria as well as the ongoing reconstruction and renovation of existing ones.

“The Service wishes to assure the public that it is on top of the situation and that they should go about their businesses without fear or hindrance. The public is further enjoined to look out for the fleeing inmates and report any suspicious movement to the nearest security agency,” the statement noted.

This incident comes 21 months after over 800 inmates escaped the Medium Security Custodial Centres in Kuje, Abuja following an incursion into the facility by terrorists.

The situation led to the general overhaul of the facilities across the country as announced by the facility. The NCoS had announced plans to reinforce its perimeter walls as well as provide the necessary facilities to avert future occurrences.