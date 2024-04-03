Lagosians Warned To Maintain Speed Limits As FG Opens Third Mainland Bridge

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Ahead of Thursday’s (tomorrow) opening of the Third Mainland Bridge to traffic by the Federal Government after repair works, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has warned motorists to maintain speed limits while driving on the bridge.

The General Manager of the agency, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, gave the warning on Wednesday while addressing officers of LASTMA under whose purview the Mainland Bridge operational areas fall.

Advertisement

According to him, the bridge is fascinating to drive on without any impediments, noting that this may be too tempting and risky.

He warned that not observing the speed limit may result in untoward consequences for motorists. The LASTMA boss therefore called on motorists to adhere to traffic rules.

Bakare-Oki assured residents that the agency would deploy more personnel to ensure the safety of motorists on the bridge.

“The government has installed state-of-the-art facilities that will aid motorists in navigating the entire bridge to their various destinations within a reasonable travel time,” Bakare-Oki said.

Advertisement

“Motorists must be conscious of time and plan their journey ahead to avoid unnecessary over speeding while using the bridge and any other link roads across the State.”

Recall that the bridge was shut in January for extensive repairs.

The repair work started with the shutting down of the Iyana Oworonshoki-Adeniji Adele section of the bridge.

The reopening of the bridge for full operations is coming weeks after extensive repairs.