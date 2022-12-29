LASEMA Recovers Two Bodies Drowned At Lagos Beach

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has recovered the bodies of two persons that got drowned at Barracuda Beach, Abraham Adesanya Bus-stop, Ajah, Lagos, on December 26, 2022.

The two male adults got drowned while trying to rescue an adult male from drowning before the high tide of the ocean drowned them.

A statement by LASEMA said that as part of the rescue efforts made, the Agency formed a Joint Search Party with Lagos State Waterways, Local divers, and other stakeholders under the supervision of the Director of Operations, Engr. Olatunde Akinsanya for successful rescue operations.

The statement informed that on December 27, which was the second day of the search and rescue operation, the Team found one body out of the two bodies at the sea shore of a neighbouring community, Okun Mopo. After which, the body was bagged and handed over to the deceased relatives.

Subsequently, on the third day of the search and rescue, which was December 28,the second body was discovered at the same Okun Mopo. The body was handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU) for onward transfer to the morgue.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu commiserated with the families of the deceased and appealed to the residents of the State to be safety cautious as they celebrate the yuletide and call on the Emergency toll-free number 112/767 if they are faced with life threatening issues.

Oke-Osanyintolu also called on Lagosians to desist from swimming beyond the red flag hoisted at beaches which signals danger, adding that the safety of lives and properties is paramount to the administration of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.